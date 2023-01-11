Why a 1960s Housewife's Idea for Weight Loss Still Works

According to the Society for Personality and Social Psychology, 41% of Americans make New Year’s resolutions. Unsurprisingly, perhaps, losing weight usually tops the list. So it’s little surprise that January and February are heady months for WW, also known as WW.

“It’s a fresh start to the year. People start to think about their goals in life,” global CMO Amanda Tolleson told Adweek. “Our peak season is definitely post-Christmas through Q1.”

But this is also peak season for all competitors of WW.