How London's Iconic Transport System Is Going Global

There is perhaps only one transit agency on the planet capable of franchising its own brand, and Transport for London (TfL)—which runs the British capital’s network of buses, trains, bikes and the Underground —plans to do so globally.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II and accession of King Charles III has kept the spotlight on Britain, making this as good a time as any for TfL to go global.

With its fleet of red double-decker buses, colorful tube map and iconic train stations, TfL has become synonymous with the city it serves.