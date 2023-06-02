Legacy Brands

How London's Iconic Transport System Is Going Global

Working with IMG, the organization aims to grow revenue through partnerships

TFL subway logo design
Licensing is one of the few marketing functions that directly drives revenue for a brand.TfL
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

There is perhaps only one transit agency on the planet capable of franchising its own brand, and Transport for London (TfL)—which runs the British capital’s network of buses, trains, bikes and the Underground—plans to do so globally.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II and accession of King Charles III has kept the spotlight on Britain, making this as good a time as any for TfL to go global.

With its fleet of red double-decker buses, colorful tube map and iconic train stations, TfL has become synonymous with the city it serves.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles