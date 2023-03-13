New Consumer

Why Google Went 'All In' on Inclusive Marketing

'We weren't getting it right,' until the company overhauled its strategy—and shared it with the whole industry

a 2022 Cannes Lions panel with Google CMO Lorraine Twohill and KR Liu, joining remotely on screen
CMO Lorraine Twohill (on stage at left) and KR Liu (who joined remotely) discussed Google's accessibility efforts at the 2022 Cannes Lions.Google
Headshot of Robert Klara
By Robert Klara

49 mins ago

Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes.

Google didn’t get to be the world’s most visited website by making mistakes. And that’s much of why CMO Lorraine Twohill’s 2022 address at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity was something of a needle-scratch moment. When it came to diversity in its marketing, Twohill admitted, Google had goofed.

“We weren’t getting it right,” the veteran marketing chief told her audience. In particular, she added, “we were very bad on darker skin tones, and we were leaning into stereotypes.”

Google’s

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the March 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Robert Klara

Robert Klara

Robert Klara is the senior editor of brands at Adweek, specializing in the evolution and impact of brands.

Recommended articles