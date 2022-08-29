Why France's Fossil Fuel Ad Ban Matters

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.
Last week, France made history as the first European country to ban fossil fuel ads. Part of President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, the move will see companies face fines of up to about $100,000 (or 100,000 euros) for promoting gas products or energy derives from coal mining and hydrogen-containing carbons.