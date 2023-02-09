Why Creators Are Poised to Take Over Super Bowl Advertising 

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse, May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
Super Bowl advertising is its own red carpet, with celebrities from Melissa McCarthy to Serena Williams to Pete Davidson appearing in this year’s commercials. But lately, that carpet has grown wider. In addition to traditional celebs, brands are increasingly turning to creators and influencers to broaden the reach of their campaigns.
To name just a few: Doritos has teamed up with TikTok star Tay Bloomer (vibin.wit.tay) for a dance-off. The NFL has asked Emmanuel Duverneau (known as the dancing chef on TikTok) to cook players’ favorite meals.