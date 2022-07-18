Why Cadbury Is 'Breaking' Its Own Ads

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
In a stunt that sounds like it’s straight out of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, U.K. brand Cadbury has launched two mystery chocolate bars, giving sweet-toothed detectives a chance to win an almost $6,000 (5,000 pound) mystery prize if they’re able to guess the flavors.