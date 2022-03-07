Why Business for Good Is Good for Business

Just like we’re drawn to humans with purpose and intention, we’re also drawn to brands that have integrity, are clear on what they stand for and show up authentically. Alicia Carey, global head of agency development at Microsoft Advertising, and Obele Brown-West, chief solutions officer at Tinuiti, joined the panel at Adweek’s most recent Challenger Brands Summit. They discussed building an effective strategy around purposeful marketing and why purpose matters for all brands, just as it does for humans.