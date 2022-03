In its ’90s heyday, under the creative eye of Tom Ford, Gucci’s billboards were all about sex, glamour and Kate Moss. More recent campaigns have been fronted by A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator and Iggy Pop. However, at the start of this year the fashion house made its boldest move yet when it turned to enthusiastic TikTok trainspotting phenomenon Francis Bourgeois to bring its collaboration with The North Face to life.