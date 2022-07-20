Why Bentley Is Putting a 1929 Roadster Back Into Production

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
In June 1929, a correspondent for The Motor magazine tucked away his notebook and hurried back across the English Channel to file the biggest story of the summer. The British racing team of Bentley Motors Limited had won the 24-hour race at Le Mans, the most prestigious victory (then and now) in the world of motorsports.