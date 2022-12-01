Though about 15% of the global population is disabled, people with disabilities remain far underrepresented in advertising. But a new ad from Apple is notable for featuring an inclusive, disabled cast demonstrating their talents.

Apple’s campaign, titled “The Greatest,” launched this week ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on Dec. 3. This year’s IDPD theme is innovation and transformative solutions for inclusive development, which is fitting for Apple because it is promoting its new accessibility features.

The film shows people with disabilities in everyday situations, from getting ready for work to driving a car to cheerleading at school. They are musicians, artists, athletes and parents. Throughout their days, they use Apple software features such as Door Detection, Sound Recognition and Voice Control, which the tech giant launched this year to improve the accessibility of its products and assist users with disabilities.

The ad’s soundtrack is “I Am the Greatest” with Marliya Choir—a group of female Indigenous singers in Australia—by Spinifex Gum, featuring Cola Boyy and Matthew Whitaker. The lyrics are taken from Muhammad Ali quotes (“I am the greatest / I said that even before I knew I was”) and create an upbeat, celebratory tone for the film.

The brand will stream the video online with closed captions for those who are deaf and hard of hearing, and audio descriptions for blind and low vision people.

Apple’s in-house team in London created the ad, and Kim Gehrig directed it through production company Somesuch.

Unequal representation

The World Health Organization estimates that about 1.2 billion people, or 15% of the world’s population, are disabled—a fact highlighted in the International Paralympic Committee’s #WeThe15 campaign last year. Despite this large number, depictions of the disabled community are few and far between in advertising, media and entertainment—and are often stereotypical when they do occur.

Recent research from the ad industry bears out this disparity. In the U.S., 26% of Americans are living with a disability, but they are seen in only 1% of primetime TV ads, Nielsen’s 2021 Ad Intel report found. In the U.K., 22% of the population is disabled but only 4% of TV ads feature disabled people, according to broadcaster Channel 4.

Apple’s ad represents “an important milestone in disability representation,” said Yahye Siyad, disability and accessibility lead at digital transformation agency Cyber-Duck, which is running a campaign calling for more accessible digital design.

“For someone like myself with visual disability, and an inclusion advocate, I’ve always felt the celebration of the UN’s International Day of People with Disabilities has been timid and largely symbolic,” Siyad told Adweek. “[Apple’s] campaign goes much further in bringing disability into the mainstream and proudly showcasing the true potential of disabled people using accessible technology.”

Besides Apple, there have been slow signs of progress from the advertising and marketing industry in recent years. For example, a 2021 commercial from British telco Virgin Media told a love story between two young gamers—one of whom was in a wheelchair.

Meanwhile, Channel 4’s latest iteration of its “Superhumans” campaign for the Paralympics won a Film Grand Prix at Cannes Lions this year. (Notably, Apple group creative director Alice Tonge, who oversaw “The Greatest,” was also behind the 2016 “Superhumans” ad in her previous job leading Channel 4’s in-house agency.)

This is not the first time that Apple has highlighted accessibility in an ad campaign. In 2016, the brand showed a woman with cerebral palsy using accessible features such as Switch Control.