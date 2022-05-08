Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
Almost from its origins in the 1990s, the job of chief marketing officer has seemed on the verge of extinction. Conjured on the fly as technology officers shifted the balance of power among finance, sales and marketing departments, the idea of the CMO emerged as the ground under brand strategy decisions was experiencing a tectonic shift.