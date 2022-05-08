Leadership & Talent

What We Can Learn From the Leaders Who've Lasted in the Ever-Evolving Role of CMO

Adweek’s 2022 award-winning marking chiefs have withstood the tests of a challenging period of time 

dress shoes with roots growing out of them
It’s not just that some CMOs have stayed with their brands through tumultuous times; it’s also how they've done it and the changes they've ushered in.Edmon De Haro for Adweek
Headshot of David Kaplan
By David Kaplan

1 min ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Almost from its origins in the 1990s, the job of chief marketing officer has seemed on the verge of extinction. Conjured on the fly as technology officers shifted the balance of power among finance, sales and marketing departments, the idea of the CMO emerged as the ground under brand strategy decisions was experiencing a tectonic shift.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the May 9, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of David Kaplan

David Kaplan

David is Adweek's performance marketing and brand marketing editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Sideways computer
Magazine

To Build Trust and Unlock Innovation, Support Your Employees’ Side Hustlesicon-image

By Kate Watts

Liz Kims headshot
Creative

AAPI Creative Spotlight: Liz Kim’s Work Balances Analysis and Beauty

By Rafael Canton

Janice Chens headshot
Creative

AAPI Creative Spotlight: Janice Chen Is Maximizing Accessibility and Community

By Natalie Venegas

A panel of ad experts.
NewFronts

YouTube and Google on How Brands Can Build Trust With the Diverse Creator Community

By Shannon Miller

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

The Upfronts Need an Upgrade

By Jason Brown, SVP, Advertising Sales, DIRECTV Advertising

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil