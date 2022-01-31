Sustainability

What to Expect in Sustainability Marketing in 2022

Agency leaders share where they see the industry moving on climate issues this year

Sustainability Marketing
The unique power that advertising and marketing has to impact behavior change is a huge opportunity for the industry.Photo Illustration: Adweek/Getty Images
Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom
By Kathryn Lundstrom

11 mins ago

Throughout 2021, climate issues wrestled their way to the forefront.

Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Example of a Just Salad menu

Sustainability

Just Salad to Become the First Restaurant to Add Carbon Labeling to Its Menu

By Kathryn Lundstrom

Brands big and small are using Earth Day to highlight sustainability goals.

Beer & Spirits

Alcohol Brands Tout Renewable Energy and Sustainable Ingredients for Earth Day 2021

By Kathryn Lundstrom

A photo of the Scorched Earth beer

Climate Change

For Earth Day, New Belgium Brewing Created a Beer With Post-Climate Apocalypse Ingredients

By Kathryn Lundstrom

Cutting the Plastic Out of Dental Hygiene

Sustainability

Cutting the Plastic Out of Dental Hygiene

By Kathryn Lundstrom

Microlearning
View All


Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising


Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like


Sound Experiences Are the Future of Sonic Identity

By Steve Keller


Changes Across Retail, Publishing and TV Will Deliver More for Advertisers and Consumers in 2022

By Maureen Noonan


First-Party Data Is Great, But It’s Not Enough

By Rob Armstrong, VP of Product, Eyeota


Are You Having ‘The Privacy Talk’ With Your Marketing Partners?

By Foursquare