Sustainability What to Expect in Sustainability Marketing in 2022 Agency leaders share where they see the industry moving on climate issues this year The unique power that advertising and marketing has to impact behavior change is a huge opportunity for the industry.Photo Illustration: Adweek/Getty Images By Kathryn Lundstrom11 mins ago Throughout 2021, climate issues wrestled their way to the forefront. Kathryn Lundstrom @klundster kathryn.lundstrom@adweek.com Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor. Recommended articles