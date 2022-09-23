Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network . If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch .

As Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off, our social media feeds are flooded once again with messaging and campaigns from brands wanting to show up as an ally to the community. The National Football League (NFL) decided to celebrate and honor this month by tweeting an image for their “Por La Cultura” campaign. Both NFL fans and critics were quick to comment, creating a social media firestorm, blasting the design intended to celebrate Hispanic and Latino players.