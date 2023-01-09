On Jan. 3, the first day back at work for many in Britain after the holidays, Plum Guide chief brand officer Ali Lowry played a role far beyond the typical job description of a marketer: he donned a black hooded robe, grabbed a scythe and crossed a bridge in London as the Grim Reaper.

He and several other specters of death employed by the travel brand carried orange signs with the ominous warning, “The end is nigh.” The message was simple, if jarring: life is short, so you better make your next vacation count.

In the marketing playbook, talking about death is usually an obvious no-go. But Plum Guide, a vacation home rental platform founded in 2016, lacks the big budgets of competitors such as Airbnb and Vrbo. It also has the tough job of standing out in the crowded travel sector where “many of the booking platforms look the same,” Lowry said. That is why the brand decided to confront the thorniest topic of all: mortality.

“I didn’t think when I joined [Plum] that we’d be discussing people’s relationship with mortality as much as we have,” Lowry said. “Ultimately, we’re on this earth for a short and precious time, which means every holiday is important and really needs to be good.”

Transcending average

Lowry joined Plum in February 2022 after leading marketing for the brands Hunter Boot and Giorgio Armani. His goal at Plum is to “fast-track brand awareness and land our point of difference” in a “noisy” sector that was disrupted by the pandemic, he said.

“Since the pandemic, it’s more evident than ever that holidays really count. But the choice is overwhelming, and trawling through multiple platforms is time consuming,” said Lowry. “Our difference is a commitment to eradicating disappointment.”

Like Airbnb, Plum allows people to rent or host accommodation, but it touts its more stringent review process by independent critics who vet properties to eliminate the “nasty surprises in holiday home booking, which can be the Wild West of travel,” Lowry explained.

Plum Guide

As travel rebounds after the pandemic ground the industry to a halt, and with rising inflation also straining many travelers’ budgets, people are more focused on the quality of trips rather than quantity, Lowry observed. Plum sees its target audience as the “global discerning traveler,” or people aged 30 and up living in large cities with high disposable incomes.

With this view that quality of experience matters more, Plum introduced its new tagline in 2022: “No time for average stays.” The brand’s provocative campaign, launched last summer and created by agency Stink Studios, linked this idea to people’s mortality. Ads calculated how many vacations people are likely to go on before they die: “If you’re 52, you have about 28 holidays left,” for example. These calculations were based on the average life expectancy of people in the U.K. and the assumption that most travelers will take one big vacation a year.

The campaign calculated how many vacations people have left based on their age and average life expectancy. Plum Guide

“Our rationale was reminding our audience that holidays are finite and none of us should waste precious time,” Lowry said.

Humor is key

Importantly, Plum’s messaging is not all doom and gloom: “We have a sense of humor. We love a pun, and we can’t help ourselves with a bit of innuendo,” Lowry said. “The whole intention of the campaign is to be tongue in cheek.”

Not everyone got the joke, though. Amid its death-focused marketing, which has continued on Plum’s social channels, the brand saw some backlash from people who “found it really challenging that we were using the notion of mortality to sell holidays,” Lowry said.

The first wave of ads sparked debate on social media among those who were offended by Plum’s marketing approach and those who saw the humor in it. The brand chose to stay quiet on the issue without countering people’s views because Lowry has seen at previous jobs how even negative reactions and divided opinions can raise brand awareness.

“The ultimate sign of success is it got people talking,” he said. “But you never want to alienate a potential customer.”

Consistency, consistency, consistency

Though it’s more conscious of this debate and careful to keep humor front and center, “six months later, we’re still banging the same death drum,” said Lowry. “We need to keep iterating on the same narrative to achieve brand fame.”

So in early January—one of the busiest periods for travel bookings—Plum dispatched a group of Grim Reapers into central London. The marketing stunt was cost effective—even more so since one of the Reapers was played by Lowry himself—but with the addition of strategic social media activity it also generated buzz for the brand internationally.

Overall, reaction to the stunt has been “very positive,” Lowry said, with some tourists stopping the Grim Reapers to take photos with them.

Plum Guide’s grim reapers warned ‘the end is nigh,’ so make vacations count Plum Guide

Lowry doesn’t expect Plum’s offbeat marketing approach to pay off immediately, but already its mix of digital and experiential activations with a consistent message is yielding results. Though he wouldn’t disclose specific sales figures, Lowry noted that Plum is “seeing [the campaign] pay off now during our peak trade period—the results are really encouraging.”

This month Plum also plans to run content that is more positive, with the message, “Blue skies ahead” to “offset people’s low feelings” during winter, Lowry said. But the brand isn’t done talking about death—a new chapter in its mortality story will be coming soon.

“I believe in this campaign and its ability to cut through,” Lowry said. “We’re not talking about death for death’s sake. It’s about making it feel relevant and giving people the opportunity for a wry smile.”