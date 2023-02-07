Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Just in case you forgot that WeatherTech manufactures its products in America, the brand is back with a $7 million reminder.

The automobile accessories company knows that a line of vehicle floor mats does not elicit innate consumer emotion, but it has found a way to justify a softer presence in an advertising space riddled with flashy celebrity appearances and pop culture reboots. In its 10th Super Bowl spot, WeatherTech is maintaining its streak of capitalizing on patriotism during an event that is about as American as the pledge of allegiance.

The 30-second spot, which will run in the second quarter, aligns with a popular Super Bowl formula: present consumers with a message of resilience and determination in the face of adversity. After being told by bankers and construction workers that it wouldn’t be able to build a brand in America, WeatherTech stresses that it has been “proving them wrong for the past 33 years” by building domestic factories that employ thousands.

The spot is taking viewers back to both the birth of the company and the start of its Super Bowl career by recycling this concept from its first commercial in 2014. This year’s ode to “making it in America” was produced by Pinnacle Advertising of Schaumburg, IL.

The brand is determined to establish itself as a symbol of the American dream. The spot also features an posthumous appearance from Scout, WeatherTech’s golden retriever mascot who has driven its pet product sector forward in multiple Super Bowl ads. In 2020, Scout told his cancer survivor story and paid tribute to the University of Wisconsin’s School of Veterinary Medicine.

Last year, WeatherTech leaned on a different strategy by recruiting a special operations team to offer excitement to the otherwise mundane task of installing car protection equipment. In a 2022 statement, CEO David MacNeil stressed the importance of shedding light on its domestically-made production during a period defined by supply complications.