We Don’t Need Empty Rainbows, We Need Support

It’s 6 a.m. on June 1. Your alarm rings. Just like any other day, you reach for your phone to get up to speed on news from the world. From social media posts to shopping websites, rainbows have colored your screen to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. It’s the world of retail consumerism we live in, where brands find ways to stay relevant and integrate into their consumers’ lives.