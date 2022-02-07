Automotive

Walter the Cat Terrorizes Mailman, Digs a Skier out of the Snow in New Chevrolet Ads

Chevy's favorite feline stars in another spot for the brand's Silverado model

Chevrolet's latest Walter The Cat ad
Walter also leads a sled dog team in his latest wintery ad.Commonwealth/McCann, Chevrolet
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

5 mins ago

Last summer, Chevrolet introduced the world to a charming cat named Walter who is capable of doing anything a dog can do, down to chasing other cats up trees and leaping off a dock to catch a stick thrown by his human.

Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Guy Fieri holding an apple pie hot dog in a field

AdFreak

Chevrolet and Guy Fieri to Debut the Apple Pie Hot Dog During Major League Baseball

By Sara Century

Meineke German campaign

Automotive

Meineke Has Some Schadenfun With Its German Name in New Ads

By Sara Century

a man watching baseball on a small TV

Sports Marketing

Major League Baseball and Chevy Channel Field of Dreams in a Hopeful Opening Day Ad

By Sara Century

The Pill Club uterus vending machine

Health and Wellness

Here’s Why The Pill Club Placed a Uterus Vending Machine in NYC

By Sara Century

Microlearning
View All


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans


Do You Know Who You’re Really Reaching With Your Ads?

By Hamid Qayyum, Chief Commercial Officer, Stirista


Leaders From LG, Samsung and Vizio Discuss Navigating CTV Advertising

By Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer, Magnite


4 Tools to Ease the Shock of Third-Party Data Deprecation

By BlueConic