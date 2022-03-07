Vibing Higher With Keys Soulcare

For Grammy award-winning icon Alicia Keys, “Beauty is kindness, bravery, this undefinable thing that comes from the inside out.” This philosophy is embedded in her lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare, a brand that transcends traditional beauty boundaries to help consumers connect more deeply with their bodies, minds and souls. The multi-hyphenate artist and entrepreneur joined the president of Keys Soulcare, Kory Marchisotto, at Adweek’s Challenger Brands Summit to discuss the changing face of beauty.