US Brands Have an Opportunity to Support Era-Defining Causes

Despite 2023 being viewed as a year of evolving international turmoil, we are seeing a stabilization of the global issues that matter most to people globally and in the U.S.

“Poverty, hunger and homelessness” is the most important issue for people worldwide according to Revolt’s annual index ranking of the 50 issues that matter most to consumers, Causes That Count. Unsurprisingly, “large-scale conflict and wars” was number two in the 2024 report. Climate change takes third place globally.

We are witnessing populations under strain and seeking help from their governments; this is very much reflected in concerns that are uppermost in the minds of people around the world. The issues of famine and food security, government transparency, access to healthcare and access to quality education all stay firmly in the top 10.

This is significant for purposeful brands looking to understand which causes are seen as important and which most need their support. Many of the top 10 concerns are now becoming “era-defining.” In an election year, it’s more important than ever to do purpose properly, stay true to what your brand stands for and align with the values of your audience.

For Americans, priorities have shifted

The U.S. mirrors this global picture, but with some key shifts that purpose-led brands need to be aware of. As with the global top 10, we are seeing a real stabilization of the top 10 issues that matter most to U.S. consumers. “Poverty, hunger and homelessness” is the number one cause. In the U.S., for the second year running, “access to healthcare” takes the third spot. Eight of the top 10 causes are consistently represented year-on-year in the U.S. top 10, even though there are variances in position.

“Large-scale conflict and wars” is the second most important cause Americans care about, jumping up five places from last year. The U.S.’ direct involvement in the Israel/Gaza conflict has sparked a national conversation around foreign policy, becoming an electoral issue that is increasing the gap between public and political interests. In 2024, this gap will likely increase as fears about the consequences emerge.

Two new additions to the top 10 were “fair wages” and “mental health issues.” Despite the news that 25 U.S. states will increase the minimum wage in 2024, many respondents are feeling the pressure of rising costs that feel like they are rapidly outpacing their earnings.

The mental health crisis received significant coverage in 2023, with reports that the U.S. suicide rate was at its highest since 1941. A December 2024 report estimated that two-thirds of Americans with a diagnosed mental health condition are unable to access treatment even with health insurance.

Although climate change made the U.S. top 10 in last year’s report for the first time, it is back down to 16th place in 2024. This is despite 2023 being a year of record-breaking temperatures and the fact that 63% of Americans expect climate change to get worse in their lifetime.

Partisan gaps in climate concern are likely driving this cause down in the national ranking. In this year’s index, people who vote Republican are 35% less likely to think that climate change is one of the most important issues compared to Democrats.

What this means for brands

Brands looking to appeal to U.S. consumers in 2024 should be mindful of these partisan differences when it comes to causes. They should focus on issues that unite Republicans and Democrats, as well as how to frame divisive issues in a way that fosters unity.

Mental health and fair wages are current issues that brands could align with as more Americans become aware of inequalities and failures of the system at large. Wars and conflicts directly impact brands’ supply chains and costs, but they must also look beyond this to how they can provide aid and support to communities affected by conflict.

And while climate change dropped out of the top 10 in this report, there is still a vast opportunity—and arguably a necessity—for brands to present their products and services as beneficial to consumers and the climate.

The top 10 issues—both in the U.S. and globally—are now settling down as the key causes of our era. For brands whose operations touch one of these issues, there is a need and opportunity for them to step up purposeful action. And for brands looking to align with a cause that has broad consumer appeal, the top 10 now represent arguably the best bets.

There are major opportunities for brands to help both people and the planet while driving business growth. But careful assessment is required. Stepping in to support non-profit initiatives can lead to a positive impact, but might not always be in line with brand-building activities.

Innovating and adapting—or simply re-framing—the role of products and services can improve consumer engagement if the opportunity exists. Employee engagement at times of tragedy and conflict is essential, especially when race and religious tensions are heightened. For activist brands, now is the time to speak out boldly to help your cause cut through the noise. For mainstream brands, a focus on unifying causes and framing at a time of polarization and conflict can speak to the “big center.”

And, for every brand, now is a time to calmly and remain committed to taking action on the fundamental long-term risks that the business faces.