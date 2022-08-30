The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Last year, Ferrara Candy’s gummy brand Trolli teamed up with Microsoft to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Xbox gaming console by giving away 20 custom Xbox Series S bundles and showcasing some of the system’s biggest titles such as Halo Infinite and Sea of Thieves on the brand’s packaging. Now the confectionery brand is building on that partnership by releasing four limited-edition Halo Infinite packs for its Sour Brite Crawlers, Sour Bursting Crawlers and Sour Gummy Creations.