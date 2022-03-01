Travel & Transportation Tourism Campaign Wants to Make 'Greekend' Getaways a Thing Targeting European visitors, the aim of the initiative is to sell weekend visits to Greece Tourism campaign coins the phrase 'Greekend' to promote visiting Greece for short breaksOgilvy Greece, Greek National Tourism Organization By Stephen Lepitak22 mins ago Greece wants Europeans looking to enjoy a weekend break to visit the country as it attempts to make “Greekends” a thing. Stephen Lepitak @stephenlepitak stephen.lepitak@adweek.com Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow. Recommended articles