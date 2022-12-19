Top 10 Plant-Based Food Marketing Moves of 2022

American consumers may have lost some of their appetite for faux meat, but they’re still snapping up non-dairy ice cream, veggie-centric snacks, grain-based milks and egg substitutes at grocery stores, restaurants and fast food chains.

As the $7.4 billion U.S. industry has continued to grow, it has seen an explosion of products, meaning that distinctive, clutter-busting, strategic marketing is more important than ever.

Brands in the space have obliged this year, using everything from traditional 30-second spots to music festival activations, podcast parodies and eye-catching stunts to appeal to potential buyers. They didn’t shy away from serious issues like climate change and sustainability, yet they leaned into humor—sometimes with a dose of deception and melodrama—to show off their unique brand personalities. Their unconventional approaches took them from the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week to the center of power in Washington D.C. to the skies over Vancouver.

Adweek has compiled 10 breakthrough campaigns from the past year—an expanded list from 2021’s five—that includes work from outside the U.S. Read on for the unranked best-of winners:

Wholly Veggie

Agency: Party Land

This commercial starts with subterfuge and ends with screaming tantrums. That’s because the parents in the spot feed chicken-less wings to their kids—punking them into thinking it’s the usual poultry product—and then reveal their lie. Tagline: “Haha you just ate vegetables.”

Now that’s a maniacally satisfying meal.

Party Land, Wholly Veggie

Added bonus: there’s a hard-driving heavy metal soundtrack, written and performed by creatives at Party Land, that poke fun at the youngsters’ childhood trauma with in-your-face lyrics like, “You betrayed their trust but eating plants is worth it. They’ll resent you.”

The campaign, with two more cheeky spots, dropped in November, timed ahead of 2023 healthy-eating resolutions and the snack-saturated Super Bowl.

Oatly

Agency: In-house

The brand’s creative team calls itself the Oatly Department of Mind Control, setting up expectations for some next-level marketing. So far, so good.

In fact, a trio of campaigns from 2022 stood out, including a true crime-style podcast called Oatly Lake, an investigation into a mysterious body of water in Northern Michigan. Actually it was an 18-minute master class-level piece of branded content, and it was so listenable that no one seemed to mind the plot twist at the end.

Oatly

Next came “It’s Not Chicken,” in which the brand purposely messed with consumers’ heads during taste tests of a new frozen treat. The reactions, captured on video from bingo halls, state fairs and other Americana mainstays, were commercial gold.

And the fave of the fave: The Swedish dairy alternative used animated puppetry and awkward singing and dancing, along with a character named Milk with rage control issues, to show that anyone can switch to a plant-based diet. It’s not just for the early adopters and trend setters, in other words. The team released five must-see episodes of “The New Norm & Al Show.”

Burger King

Agency: David Madrid

This isn’t exactly a make-good, but let’s just say that BK’s “Confusing Times” should’ve been included on last year’s best-of list. The sequel, though, stands on its own and rightly gets its due for 2022.

“Even More Confusing Times” used the same deadpan delivery as the original, tossing a bunch of quandaries at viewers and hyping the addition to the fast food chain’s menu of “chicken nuggets that got no chicken…but taste like chicken. Confusing.” It debuted in Spain and Portugal, later hitting other global territories.

David Madrid, Burger King

Meanwhile, the brand targeted flexitarians in key markets like Germany, Mexico, Brazil and Costa Rica with optical illusions that intended to convince meat lovers to try plant-based food. The print and outdoor ads appear to be images of meat but they’re actually red pepper, beetroot and radicchio. With these campaigns and others, BK marketers are continuing to double- and triple-down on their communications around plant-based offerings.

Quorn

Agency: In-house

Drew Barrymore pals around with a fully-feathered 6-foot-tall character named ChiQin in a short film to promote the British-born brand to U.S. audiences. The sweet slice of life video, dubbed “Best Friends,” launched shortly after Quorn signed a long-term deal with the actress-TV host-entrepreneur as its “chief mom officer.”

Quorn

Instead of hailing specific product attributes—Quorn is made with fungi-based mycoprotein—the brand took a narrative approach, aiming to connect on an emotional level using the tagline, “Quorn Meatless ChiQin. Because you wouldn’t eat your best friend.”

Barrymore, fully committing to the sight gag, leans into her adorable, relatable persona for a campaign that’s part buddy comedy, part bonding adventure and pure vegetarian delight.

Nuggs

Agency: Rethink

Residents thought they were clucking crazy when they caught sight of several chickens soaring through the air above Vancouver this past spring. And local media dubbed the bizarre flock a “poultrygeist.”

The fowl caused quite a stir, with videos of their overhead adventure going viral and amassing millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. Then the public got an explanation: the awkward-looking birds were—you guessed it—part of an ad campaign. Also, definitely not real chickens, as many observers had already suspected.

Rethink, Nuggs

The agency’s tagline for the stunt: “They said the day plant-based chicken nuggets will be good will be the day chickens fly. Well that day is here. Sorry, world.”

The prank, orchestrated to help introduce the Simulate brand to Canada, aimed to grab attention and “build intrigue by making people question their reality.” Done and done.

Daiya

Agency: TDA Boulder

Life without cheese? Oh, the agony!

While no one associated with this campaign claimed that the problem was on par with 2022’s broader global or social issues, the brand and its agency partner decided to lighten the mood and take a comically exaggerated approach for “Taste the Daiya difference.”

Inspired by classic film noir, the ads introduced characters who were traumatized by eating bagels without cream cheese and plain chips instead of melty nachos.

TDA Boulder, Daiya

The cinematic work, a departure for a category that often focuses on product attributes and price promotions, aimed to reach potential buyers with slow-motion, black-and-white intros and close-ups of tormented (and hungry) folks. The “silent expressive drama” definitely hit the mark.

Magnum

Agency: LOLA MullenLowe

A haute couture dress born from a cocoa bean? Sounds wacky, but it’s true. Magnum teamed with Dutch luxury designer Iris Van Herpen to create a one-of-a-kind dress inspired by its vegan ice cream bar and unveiled by French model Cindy Bruna during Paris Fashion Week.

It’s an unconventional activation from a brand that’s exploring ways to develop accessible, sustainable fashion using the byproducts of its ingredients. The agency, meanwhile, gave behind-the-scenes peeks into the making of the all-organic dress in a video called “Magnum Vegan.”

LOLA MullenLowe, Magnum

Magnum has branched out from traditional advertising and dipped into artistic collaborations in the past, creating street murals, designing beach towels for social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic and commissioning the Pope’s portrait painter for an original artwork.

Bowery Farming

Agency: Colossus

To introduce this tech-enabled vertical farming startup, Colossus creatives could’ve explained the environmentally-friendly growing process or taken a food-porn approach with beauty shots of appetizing veggies.

Instead, they went for the funny bone. And they connected.

The work contrasts life’s small, and not so small, pitfalls and letdowns—your mother calls your sister “the pretty one,” nobody trusts you to hold their baby, you accidentally hit reply all—with the upside of eating pesticide-free, non-GMO, sustainably grown products.

Colossus, Bowery Farming

The leafy greens and herbs may not be able to solve your problems, but they’re a better choice than some you’ve made lately, according to the cheeky ads under the “Feel Good Greens” tagline. And though this brand is more straight-up plant than plant-based, its advertising deserves a place among the cream of the crop.

Just Egg

Agency: Mythology

Free food and public shaming? Yes, please.

This Silicon Valley-based food tech unicorn used Earth Month as a bully pulpit for calling out U.S. elected officials—by name—for failing to protect the environment. Looking at you, Ted Cruz.

The brand trolled lawmakers on their own home turf, Washington D.C., via a roving food truck, billboards, wild postings and nighttime projections on local buildings with pointed jabs such as: “Hey Rep. Briggs, we know that acknowledging climate change isn’t your thing, but maybe you can at least try these eggs.”

Mythology, Just Egg

The “capitol” effort was a standout in an otherwise solid marketing year for the brand, making it tough to choose just one.

So we’re picking two more: the latest incarnation of “Really Good Eggs,” starring Serena Williams and Jake Gyllenhaal, that skewers celebrity wellness, and the brand’s sampling-on-steroids program this past summer, where ambassadors handed out free breakfast sammies at Bonnaroo, Beyond Wonderland, Broccoli City, Primavera Sound and other well-trafficked weekend concerts, putting Just Egg into sponsorship territory occupied by major booze and soda companies.

Mythology, Just Egg

Daring; Photographed by Ellen von Unwerth

Beyond Meat; Agency: Kamp Grizzly

Two members of the Kardashian clan. Two different plant-based brands. And, unsurprisingly, an internet-melting publicity windfall. Loudest doesn’t necessarily equal best, but these two campaigns were impossible to ignore.

Daring, Photographed by Ellen von Unwerth

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, newly married this past summer, managed to squeeze in some shilling for faux chicken brand Daring after their Italian wedding, reportedly sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana. The “saucy” and “downright daring” print campaign, shot by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, lit up social media.

For slightly different reasons, so did Kim Kardashian’s new role as “chief taste consultant” for Beyond Meat. Viewers claimed the A-list influencer never actually ate any of the fake meat products she was promoting in the brand video.

Kamp Grizzly, Beyond Meat

The din was so loud that Kamp Grizzly released outtakes “that showed Kim happily eating lots of Beyond on set and between takes,” per the agency’s website, which noted there were 32 million views on Kardashian’s social channels and 1.5 million on Beyond-owned platforms.