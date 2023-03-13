To Reach New Consumers, You Need Both Ambition and Humility

To get the full picture of Doug Zarkin’s marketing turnaround of Pearle Vision, it helps to imagine the CMO poring over his aging father’s inbox.

“At some point, we all have to start parenting our parents,” said Zarkin, who became vice president and chief marketing officer of the eye care brand in 2012, when his father was in his mid-70s. “Most of the email my father gets is spam, but about 20% is from established companies—real emails looking to upsell vaguely worded services or upgrades to existing services. They tend to have zero focus on the human senior citizen, in this case my father, and they make zero attempt to ensure that the person is a part of the journey, versus being pushed to take the journey.”

It was from this vantage point that Zarkin initiated a brand repositioning at Pearle Vision in 2012 with one central tenet: emphasizing patient care and connection. Though well-known throughout North America, the Pearle Vision brand had drifted away from founder Dr. Stanley Pearle’s original idea of a trusted neighborhood eye care and eyewear provider, becoming more of a suburban strip mall eyewear discounter without much differentiation in the market. Zarkin’s first moves included hiring more purpose-driven marketers, overhauling the brand’s messaging, design language, physical and digital footprint, and phasing out legacy BOGO promotions.

His ambitious turnaround strategy became fully realized in 2017 with the launch of “Small Moments,” a full-funnel marketing platform showcasing the personal relationships that Pearle Vision’s neighborhood eye care experts build with their patients. The campaign was a hard-earned capstone for Zarkin and longtime agency partner Energy BBDO Chicago, taking home a Clio and multiple Effie awards and getting the brand back to its “patient-first” roots. Perhaps most importantly, “Small Moments” gave Pearle the brand credibility to reengage long-neglected consumer groups.

One of those groups was U.S. Hispanics, who, as Zarkin and his team discovered, suffer disproportionately from vision acuity problems in the United States. According to one study of Latinx people living in Los Angeles, 60% of eye diseases go undiagnosed and undetected in the Hispanic community.

“Before we did anything, we needed the humility to know that we still had a lot of brand work to do with the general marketplace,” Zarkin explained. “We needed to make sure that we had the capability and the integrity to be able to stand behind a message to this powerful audience.”

Flash-forward to 2022, and U.S. Hispanics account for almost 10% of all Pearle Vision exams. In 2021, that number was 5%. In January of this year, the volume of exam bookings with Hispanics were four times greater than they were in January 2022. The cost to acquire a U.S. Hispanic patient in performance media is now 70% less than when Pearle began these efforts in 2018 with a purely performance-based marketing approach. And traffic to es.pearlevision.com, an in-language web platform created in 2021, rose 16% last year compared with the year prior.

While impressive and trending upward, these numbers reflect a complex set of strategic choices, not all of which proved to be the right ones. After years of trial and error, Zarkin is now sharing some of his marketing playbook with Adweek. Here’s what he’s learned trying to meet Hispanic consumers where they are.

Embrace a fuller funnel

One decision Zarkin altered course on in the early stages of the campaign was leaning solely on performance marketing tactics. With Pearle’s EyeCare Centers located in metropolitan areas where the U.S. Hispanic community is already concentrated, Zarkin reasoned that Spanish-language paid keyword searches and action-oriented social media ads in those regions would drive clicks and web appointment signups. After several months of lackluster results, he and his team realized they needed to return to the brand marketing ethos of “Small Moments,” increasing awareness of Pearle Vision and shaping perceptions of the brand in the minds of Hispanic consumers.

“Our initial approach was to get as much as volume as we possibly could through the lower funnel,” Zarkin said. “We were going in for the hug, and we hadn’t even shaken hands yet.”

To redress the imbalance, Zarkin in 2022 embraced full-funnel marketing, which combines the power of both brand-building and performance marketing. For the campaign, that meant more upper-funnel brand building videos as well as more mid-funnel social media posts explaining how to use vision benefits and highlighting fashion frames and state-of-the-art lenses.

Balance the emotional with the rational

In the early months of the campaign, Zarkin and his team focused their creative storytelling around staggering medical statistics—the fact that 40% of U.S. Hispanic children, for example, have an undiagnosed vision issue, which is almost double that of the general market. “We knew that this was a group that needed us,” said Zarkin. “So we wanted to be very direct and serious about our intentions.” Unfortunately, that didn’t work as effectively as the team had hoped.

“Consumers make emotional decisions before they make rational choices, and the creative and marketing approach needed to reflect that,” Zarkin said. “Consumers want to first consider that Pearle is the brand for them. Then they want to choose when to schedule an appointment and how to schedule that appointment.”

In pivoting to more emotionally charged storytelling, Zarkin and his team developed “Missed Step,” a video vignette that tells the story of an abuela and her grandchild. The idea was to show the impact of vision acuity on something precious in the Hispanic community—family life—while also overlaying medical data. “We wanted to show the commitment to care for abuela, because if Pearle demonstrated that we were there for her as the matriarch of the multigenerational Hispanic family, we knew everyone else would follow,” Zarkin said. “And we were right.”

Consider the frontline experience

In the era in which Pearle rebranded, the world of patient care and communication changed dramatically, with complex new care delivery models like telemedicine and increased reliance on digital messaging. Zarkin understood that if the frontline patient experience at Pearle Vision locations (where roughly 80% are franchisee-owned) failed to prioritize personalization and care, his entire rebranding and marketing effort would be for naught.

One way he and his team confronted this challenge was to “over-communicate” with Pearle Vision franchisees to ensure the brand was providing real-time support and tools to underscore the commitment to care. If a particular location had a bilingual staff member, for example, Zarkin and his team made sure that was highlighted prominently on that location’s localized version of the Pearle website as an option for consumers who are more comfortable communicating in Spanish. Reviews and rating cards with personalized QR codes were also provided to each EyeCare Center.

“If you don’t complete the circle, you’re not going to be successful,” Zarkin said.

Get your (brand) house in order first

For Zarkin, embracing the U.S. Hispanic community is part of a broader effort to be known in the market as a care-based, community-focused, family-oriented, inclusive and diverse brand. Over the last several years, Pearle has launched an animated series, “Eye Squad,” focusing on eye care education for children; featured biracial and same sex couples in its advertising; and, perhaps owing in part to Zarkin’s personal care of his father, recently redoubled its commitment to senior outreach. Pearle has received the Women’s Choice Award for Best Optical Brand for the last five years and has an average doctor quality Google rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Without that intentionality across the entire brand, Pearle might not have been able to build trust and relationships in the U.S. Hispanic community. Said Zarkin, “This foundation gave us the permission to really start going after audiences with specialized, curated messaging reflecting the DNA of the brand.”

This story is part of Adweek’s New Consumer digital package, which focuses on diversity in all the ways it manifests for consumers—including gender, race, age and ability—and how marketers need to reach people where they are and meet their unique needs.