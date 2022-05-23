Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Stephen Starr, an American restaurateur and former entertainment promoter based in Philadelphia. He owns the STARR Restaurant Group, which operates over 30 restaurants.