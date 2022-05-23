Adweek Podcasts

To Dine For Podcast: Stephen Starr, Founder of STARR Restaurant Group

The American restaurateur has locations in various states as well as overseas

Headshot of Al Mannarino
By Al Mannarino

1 min ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Stephen Starr, an American restaurateur and former entertainment promoter based in Philadelphia. He owns the STARR Restaurant Group, which operates over 30 restaurants.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

BeReal: How to Add a Bio to Your Profile

By Brandy Shaul

Politics

Meta Updates Transparency Efforts on Social Issue, Electoral, Political Ads

By David Cohen

Platforms

Facebook: Here’s How to Stop Auto-Play Videos on Mobileicon-image

By Brandy Shaul

Airline Customer Satisfaction is Back … to Pre-Pandemic Misery
Travel & Transportation

Airline Customer Satisfaction Is Back … to Pre-Pandemic Miseryicon-image

By Jason Notte

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Beautiful Things Happen When Video Meets Display

By Criteo

The State of Audio Advertising 2022

By Stuart Feil

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Your sites feature HTML here...