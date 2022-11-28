To Dine For Podcast: Fox Sports Host Emmanuel Acho

In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Emmanuel Acho, New York Times Bestselling Author, host of Fox Sports and creator of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.”

Growing up in Dallas, Texas, the son of Nigerian immigrants, Acho never dreamed his life would take him all over the country as an NFL player for the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, but it did. It turns out those “glory years” of playing football were really just the beginning of his career and what he says is now his calling.

Acho shares the emotional breaking point that led him to step into a whole new direction of his life professionally and personally.

