To Dine For Podcast: Serial Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk

In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Gary Vaynerchuk. Also known as Gary Vee, Vaynerchuk has risen from a liquor store clerk to one of the most successful entrepreneurs of our time and one of the most sought-after speakers in business. An immigrant from Belarus, Vaynerchuk and his family moved to this country with no material possessions, and have an incredible tale of resilience, grit and tenacity.

Vaynerchuk is currently the CEO of VaynerX, founder of Resy and Empathy Wines. He started at his family’s wine shop, growing the business from $3 million to $60 million, and thus began his love affair with business and entrepreneurship. Over the delicious bar food of the White Horse Tavern in New York City, Vaynerchuk’s favorite haunt, he shares his hard-earned lessons of success and why he is so passionate about showing what he’s learned.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.