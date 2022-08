The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Ronne Brown, founder of female entrepreneur membership club Girl CEO, natural skincare line Herlistic and author of the book From Mopping Floors to Making Millions on Instagram.