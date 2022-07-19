How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Ramona Ortega, a serial entrepreneur with professional experience that spans journalism, the nonprofit world, corporate law and financial planning. Today she is a leading figure in diversifying the financial services industry, and her life journey is one of hard work, resilience and courage.