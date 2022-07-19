Adweek Podcasts

To Dine For Podcast: Ramona Ortega, Founder and CEO of My Money My Future

Learn about her goal to reduce the racial wealth gap in the United States

Adweek
Headshot of Al Mannarino
By Al Mannarino

25 seconds ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Ramona Ortega, a serial entrepreneur with professional experience that spans journalism, the nonprofit world, corporate law and financial planning. Today she is a leading figure in diversifying the financial services industry, and her life journey is one of hard work, resilience and courage. 

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Adidas Goes Multi-Dimensional With Rick and Morty Tie Up
Sports Marketing

Adidas Goes Multi-Dimensional With Rick and Morty Tie Up

By Stephen Lepitak

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Meta 2022 Diversity Report: Remote Work Leads to a More Diverse Workforce

By David Cohen

Illustration of dollars and coins and a box with a smiling face and arms in front of a mobile device.
Mobile Marketing

The Mobile Loyalty Program Formula: Reduce Friction, Collect Valuable Data

By Alex Campbell

Chat & Messaging

WhatsApp: How to Use the Stranger Things Sticker Pack

By Brandy Shaul

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

How Marketing Leaders Can Prepare for a Recession

By Ajit Kara

Top Branding Considerations to Smooth M&A Challenges

By Bo Bothe, CEO and President, BrandExtract

Swap Ad Fatigue for Ad Intrigue

By MNTN

Beautiful Things Happen When Video Meets Display

By Criteo