On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Ramona Ortega, a serial entrepreneur with professional experience that spans journalism, the nonprofit world, corporate law and financial planning. Today she is a leading figure in diversifying the financial services industry, and her life journey is one of hard work, resilience and courage.