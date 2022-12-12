In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Laura Sage, the creator and CEO of Chill, a modern meditation studio.

Sage was driven to create Chill by her desire to establish a regular meditation practice for herself and her frustration at not being able to find a meditation studio that she found approachable. She also founded a nonprofit called Chicago’s In Good Taste, which harnesses the power of local restaurants to support the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation.

