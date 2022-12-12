Adweek Podcasts

To Dine For Podcast: Laura Sage, Co-Founder and CEO of Chill Anywhere

The businesswoman shares how the meditation platform came about

CEO and co-founder Laura Sage shares her desire to establish a regular meditation practice for herself and frustration finding an approachable meditation studio.Adweek
By Adweek Staff

In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Laura Sage, the creator and CEO of Chill, a modern meditation studio.

Sage was driven to create Chill by her desire to establish a regular meditation practice for herself and her frustration at not being able to find a meditation studio that she found approachable. She also founded a nonprofit called Chicago’s In Good Taste, which harnesses the power of local restaurants to support the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

