In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Jason Feifer. Feifer is editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, and host of the podcasts Problem Solvers and Build for Tomorrow. He’s the author of the recently released book, Build for Tomorrow, which is an action plan for embracing change and adapting fast.

Sullivan and Feifer talk about his interview process, how people can prepare for changes in their lives, how he lost his sense of taste as a child and what that means for restaurant visits today.

