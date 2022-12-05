To Dine For Podcast: The Next Iron Chef Winner Marc Forgione

In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Marc Forgione, a New York-based American restaurateur and former Iron Chef contestant. Forgione began his culinary career at the age of 16, joining his father Larry in the kitchen at An American Place, which opened in 1983. Forgione’s highly-acclaimed first restaurant, Restaurant Marc Forgione, opened in Tribeca more than a decade ago. It earned him consecutive Michelin Stars, making him the youngest American chef to receive this honor.

In 2020, Forgione took over the iconic Nolita destination Peasant, the wood-fired Italian restaurant that had been a downtown New York City fixture for 22 years. Forgione is currently working on the restaurant One Fifth, which marks the first opening under Forgione’s new hospitality group, Respect Hospitality.

