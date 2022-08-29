Adweek Podcasts

To Dine For Podcast: Champion Fencer Lee Kiefer

The first American to ever win the Olympic gold medal for Individual Foil Fencing

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Lee Kiefer. Kiefer is one of the most skillful and accomplished women fencers in the world. She started fencing at a young age with her siblings under the guidance of her father, who was a former captain of the Duke University fencing team. She then went on to win four consecutive NCAA championships when she fenced at the University of Notre Dame.

