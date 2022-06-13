Adweek Podcasts

To Dine For Podcast: American Entrepreneur Mark Cuban

From garbage bags salesman to billionaire businessman

In many circles, Mark Cuban needs no introduction. He is the embodiment of the American Dream. From Pittsburgh, Pa with a passion for tech and an ability to grind like no other, Cuban has hewed out his own career as a billionaire businessman who now lives in Dallas, Texas, and owns the Dallas Mavericks. His sharp wit and showman bravado are on full display as a shark on the hit ABC TV show Shark Tank.

