For a struggling taco shop in Glenview, Ill., the difference between a disheartening lack of foot traffic and a sold-out menu was a 10-second TikTok post. A decor company based in Grand Rapids, Mich., was saved when the owner’s daughter brandished his collection of horror-themed Christmas ornaments on the platform. And Keith Lee, a former MMA fighter who has risen to social media fame for his candid food reviews, has established a streak of saving small businesses with a single post.