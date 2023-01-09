More than two decades into its Super Bowl sponsorship, Doritos is trying a new angle on an old Super Bowl strategy.

The cheese-and-spice-dusted Frito-Lay brand has been inviting fans to “Crash the Super Bowl” by filming their own ads for more than 10 years now. Winners receive cash and a chance to work with directors including Michael Bay, Frito-Lay gets a pile of consumer data and party crashers like creative agency Droga5 and beer brand Newcastle get a few laughs out of it. Doritos gave the idea one last spin during the early days of the pandemic while most ad creators were locked down.

For its 23rd appearance at the Big Game, Doritos is once again outsourcing some of its ad duties. The snack brand is asking fans to share “their best triangle-inspired dance” on TikTok between now and Jan. 13. Those looking for inspiration can check out TikToker @vibin.wit.tay’s dance before sharing their own with #DoritosTriangleTryout and #Entry.

Doritos dance-off

Three finalists will be chosen on Jan. 13, with a winner picked a week later. They’ll then have a chance to make a game-specific video of their own that will air during this year’s Doritos Super Bowl commercial. The winner will also be paid an unspecified amount for their Big Game contribution.

This year’s spot for the new Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavor, which debuted in early January, will feature that fan-made clip alongside an appearance by a yet-to-be-named celebrity.

While this Doritos campaign urges consumers to “try another angle” (Get it? Because the chips are shaped like triangles?), it isn’t the only angle Frito-Lay has covered during Super Bowl 57. The snack giant is also running an ad for its PopCorners brand featuring actor Bryan Cranston revisiting his meth-making chemistry teacher character Walter White from AMC’s Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.