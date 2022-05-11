Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Thumbtack, a company that provides specialized workers to tend to consumers’ home improvement and other personal tasks, is looking to add some personality to its marketing strategy. That edginess comes in the form of a talking, anthropomorphized thumb.