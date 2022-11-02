Beer & Spirits

Thought Tropicana Toothpaste Was Weird? Check Out Its Mimosa Maker

The latest in a series of orange juice stunts

A hand holding a branded Tropicana spray bottle, spraying into a cocktail glass being held by a separate hand.
The 'mimosa machine' is the latest in a series of amusing (if slightly bizarre) inventions.Tropicana
Headshot of Robert Klara
By Robert Klara

It’s a pity that the name of Frank Meier is largely lost to history because he made significant contributions to it. As the longtime bartender at the Hotel Ritz in Paris, Meier—well placed to listen to conversations that SS officers had during the German occupation of the city during WWII—passed valuable secrets to British intelligence. He even assisted in the foiled plot to assassinate Hitler.

