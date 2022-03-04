The band Jomo and The Possum Posse made its claim to fame in 2011 with the parody series “Guy On A Buffalo,” which chronicles the adventures of Buffalo Jones and features the twangy country vocals of lead singer Jomo Edwards. 12 years later, southern fast food giant Zaxby’s decided to reinvent the spots with some deep fried capitalism. CMO Joel Burger is tremendously proud of “Guy On A Buffalo Wing,” but he admits there is one technology that really could have brought the production to the next level—extended reality.