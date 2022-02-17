PSAs

This Health Organization Slaps a Warning Sticker on the Sun

Havas Peru joined forces with the League Against Cancer to remind us about the importance of sunscreen

Contra-El-Cancer-Octogonos-Playa-2022
Excessive sun exposure can be a health hazard. Using sunscreen is an easy way to take precautions.Havas Peru, League Against Cancer
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

5 mins ago

Spending time in the sun can be a necessary part of a well-balanced life, but it’s not without its downsides. In countries where skin cancer rates are high, encouraging people to wear sunscreen is a top priority in prevention.

Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

A little girls looks directly into the camera

Health and Wellness

A Heartfelt Film Shows Living Organ Donors a Precious Life They Can Save

By Sara Century

ad-council-veteran-crisis-prevention

PSAs

A Suicide Prevention PSA Calls on an Old Fable to Urge Veterans to ‘Reach Out’

By Sara Century

Two hands hold an adult toy

Health and Wellness

We-Vibe’s Latest Campaign Revs Up Healthier Conversations About Sex for Seniors

By Sara Century

The Pill Club uterus vending machine

Health and Wellness

Here’s Why The Pill Club Placed a Uterus Vending Machine in NYC

By Sara Century

Microlearning
View All


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


These Are the Trends That Will Shape CTV Ad Spend in 2022

By Tubi


Brands Seem to Be Talking More and More About Love… But What Does That Really Mean?

By Sheena Vira


6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari


Can the Digital Ad Experience Be Saved?

By Viant