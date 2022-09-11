Brand Genius

These 10 Industry Leaders Epitomize Brand Values While Elevating Performance

Adweek's 2022 Brand Genius honorees include execs from Airbnb, Google, HBO Max and Unilever

Adweek
Headshot of Adweek Staff
By Adweek Staff

16 mins ago

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.

The last two years have seen political and social upheaval unlike any other, not to mention soaring inflation that has crowded out personal values in favor of price value. But consumers have spoken out about what they want, both online and in their shopping habits. They expect brands they choose to be both attuned to their ethical and moral standards while also being mindful of the strains on their wallets.

Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Sept. 12, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Adweek Staff

Adweek Staff

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Brand Genius

Diversity, Inclusion and Community Are Among the Touchstones of Adweek’s 2020 Brand Genius Honoreesicon-image

By Adweek Staff

Brand Marketing

Adweek’s Brand Genius 2017: Meet the Year’s 10 Sharpest Minds on Marketing’s Cutting Edgeicon-image

By Adweek Staff

Adweeks 2021 Brand Genius winners
Brand Genius

10 Marketers Who Guided Their Brands With Resilience and Ingenuity When It Mattered Mosticon-image

By Adweek Staff

Brand Genius

Adweek’s Brand Genius 2018: These 10 Marketers Triumphed by Fearlessly Embracing Changeicon-image

By Adweek Staff

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Confessions of a Confused Consumer

By PayPal

Why 40% of TV Budgets Should Be Spent on CTV

By Justin Fromm, Head of Global Insights, Samsung Ads

Why Marketers Can No Longer Ignore Data Governance

By Neustar

Podcasts Meet the Mental Health Moment and Brands Should be Listening

By Kelli Hurley