The last two years have seen political and social upheaval unlike any other, not to mention soaring inflation that has crowded out personal values in favor of price value. But consumers have spoken out about what they want, both online and in their shopping habits. They expect brands they choose to be both attuned to their ethical and moral standards while also being mindful of the strains on their wallets.