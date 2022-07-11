How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
Vulva and vaginal education is still severely lacking around the world—so much so that in the U.K., just 6% of women said they learned about intimate health conditions through school and university education, while 60% only found out about vaginal infections when they first experienced them.