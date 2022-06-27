Brand Purpose

The Unavoidable Role for Brands in the Battle Over Abortion Rights

How companies act now will define them and their relationships with consumers

a pro-choice protest sign in front of the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court's decision will not end the debate over reproductive rights.Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Headshot of Cat Weaver
By Cat Weaver

1 min ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

Over the last two years, brands have shown—with varying levels of comfort—a willingness to take definitive stances on issues from racism and voting rights to Covid-19 vaccine requirements to Russia’s war on Ukraine. Even if they give money to politicians legislating against the LGBTQ+ community, most major marketers promote Pride celebrations. 

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Cat Weaver

Cat Weaver

Cat Weaver is a freelance journalist, writing for clients in ad tech, marketing and the arts.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Cannes Lions

How Spotify Is Keeping Audio a Brand Safe Play for Advertisers

By David Song

Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Presents… Jennifer Garner and John Foraker, Co-Founders of Once Upon a Farm

By Al Mannarino

Lineup of four cans of Mary Jones soda
Cannabis

Jones Soda Launches ‘Full Flavor, Full Dose’ Soft Drinks With a Cannabis Kick

By T.L. Stanley

Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren talk NIL deals
Sports Marketing

How Top NBA Draft Picks Leveraged College Marketing Deals in Their Rise to the Big Leagues

By Rafael Canton

Microlearning
View All

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

Affiliate Marketing Reimagined

By Awin

For Travel Brands, Customer Loyalty Is Up for Grabs

By Colleen Coulter

TikTok Strategies Your Brand Needs to Master

By Kate Kenner Archibald, CMO, Dash Hudson

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter