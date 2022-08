The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Diageo has increased its marketing spend by 51% since 2017, according to its annual report published in August. In 2022, the Guinness and Johnnie Walker owner spent $3.1 billion (2.7 billion pounds) promoting its drinks range, up from $2.1 billion (1.8 billion pounds) six years ago.