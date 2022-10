Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Marketing is a unique blend of art and science, and marketers should make data-informed decisions while also using their intuition to look beyond the analytics. Retaining and growing trust are key factors for brand success which can be achieved by utilizing data to its full potential.