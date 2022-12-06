In this episode of The Speed of Culture Podcast, Suzy Founder and CEO Matt Britton chats with Rachel Tipograph, founder and CEO of MikMak, an enablement and analytics platform for multichannel ecommerce brands.

After working at Gap as the youngest-ever global director of digital and social media, Tipograph founded MiMak in 2015. Today, the platform provides capabilities that power over 600 leading brands including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. Since founding MikMak, she was spotlighted in Adweek’s 2016 Young Influentials issue and featured in major publications such as Forbes, Fast Company, Entrepreneur and Business Insider. She also co-hosts the Brave Commerce podcast with Sarah Hofstetter, president of Profitero.

Tipograph shares wisdom gathered from MikMak’s proprietary data on consumer spending habits over the past few years and how brands are positioning themselves. Listen to learn more about how consumers are spending in the post-pandemic economy, how companies are responding to spending habits, the current landscape of the ecommerce market and how marketing will change in the coming years.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Key highlights: