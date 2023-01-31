Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Linh Peters, chief marketing officer at Walgreens, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss how she uses her personal experience to inform her leadership style and drive forward a mission to provide healthcare access, support and guidance to people in underserved communities.

Healthcare is personal, so it requires special marketing strategies. As an immigrant and refugee, Peters uses her own story to lead with authenticity and empathy. From bringing localized healthcare to underserved communities to leveraging a powerful loyalty program, Peters taps into the connection between data, technology and the customer experience to create meaningful messaging.

As CMO at Walgreens, she is responsible for the vision, strategic direction and performance of all marketing activities. Before Walgreens, she successfully redefined marketing for world-class brands such as Starbucks, Ulta Beauty, Target and Calvin Klein.

Key highlights: