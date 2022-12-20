On Jan 25, join experts at Adweek Outlook 2023 , a live virtual event, for trend forecasting, tips and tools. Register Now .

What are the fastest-growing consumer trends, and how will they shape our world? These questions launched The Speed of Culture podcast. The future is uncertain, and we can’t predict where it’s headed. But we can talk about it and prepare ourselves for various scenarios.

On the end-of-year episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton runs through the highlights of our most popular episodes from 2022. Hear the fastest-growing consumer trends from big brands like Cadillac, TikTok, Samsung, Budweiser and more.

In today’s episode, listen to Sofia Hernandez of TikTok, Rich Kleiman of Thirty Five Ventures, Gayle Troberman of iHeartMedia, Kristen Cavallo of The Martin Agency, Marcus Collins of Wieden+Kennedy, Michael Kassan of MediaLink, Michelle Crossan-Matos of Samsung Electronics America, Mark Edmonson of Materne North America GoGo squeeZ, Todd Allen of Budweiser, Melissa Grady Dias of Cadillac and Rich Antoniello of Complex Networks.

Discover their views on growing consumer trends, the creator economy, the metaverse, workforce diversity and brand-building.

Learn about the top consumer trends of 2022 by checking out the key takeaways of this episode below.

Key highlights:

01:00 – 04:34 – The Power of TikTok – TikTok is a unique platform that brings like-minded people together and offers them a space to showcase and monetize their talents. People spend a movie’s worth of time on the platform because they constantly are served up content they’re interested in.

– TikTok is a unique platform that brings like-minded people together and offers them a space to showcase and monetize their talents. People spend a movie’s worth of time on the platform because they constantly are served up content they’re interested in. 04:37 – 09:10 – Leveling Up the Creator Economy – The creator economy is a by-product of the continued decentralization of media trend. Consumers can get content from anywhere when everyone has a voice. The creator economy will continue to grow, thanks to technology and Web3.

– The creator economy is a by-product of the continued decentralization of media trend. Consumers can get content from anywhere when everyone has a voice. The creator economy will continue to grow, thanks to technology and Web3. 09:13 – 16:56 – Future Growing Trends – Audio content is growing crazy fast. Broadcast radio reaches 9 out of 10 Americans because it’s human, unscripted, and it’s a place to have a conversation and not be alone. For that reason, conversation media seems to be growing everywhere.