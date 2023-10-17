Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass.
Despite the rise of digital collectibles, physical memorabilia is still relevant. In fact, companies like Fanatics Collectibles have experienced a significant rise in popularity in recent years. What makes this market so appealing, and how can companies ensure their products stand out?
On this episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton is joined by Ken Turner, chief marketing officer at Fanatics Collectibles, to discuss the evolving landscape of the collectibles market, the power of storytelling and how the industry connects fans with culture.
Turner is a veteran marketing executive with almost 20 years of experience in the field. Formerly evp and CMO at Red Bull, he was honored by Savoy Magazine in 2022 as one of the Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America.
Learn about the power of storytelling in the collectibles industry by exploring the key takeaways from this episode below.
Highlights:
- 04:45 – 07:35 – From Process to Passion: Before joining Red Bull, Turner dedicated a decade to SC Johnson, where he learned three key lessons. 1. Process is key: Consistent and efficient processes drive longevity and success. 2. Consumer first: Prioritizing consumer needs and preferences is critical and should guide business decisions. 3. Discover your passion: While Turner had initially planned a brief stay, the role ignited an unexpected love for marketing. At its core, marketing has the power to shape and fulfill consumers’ perspectives and choices.
- 07:35 – 12:36 – Venturing Beyond Extreme: In 2015, Turner joined Red Bull, a brand already leading the energy drink market, because he admired the company’s dominance in lifestyle and extreme marketing. Under his guidance, Red Bull expanded beyond the extreme sports niche, venturing into mainstream sports. He also introduced systematic marketing processes and championed diversity in consumer communications, marking a transformative era for the brand.
- 12:36 – 18:15 – Blending Sports, Culture and Media: When Turner joined Fanatics, he was looking for a role that combined sports, culture and media while allowing him to remain authentic and impactful. Familiar with Fanatics’ reputation, he was intrigued by their plans to expand into collectibles, leveraging their extensive partnerships, athlete access and a strategic leadership mindset. At Fanatics, there was a clear vision of blending sports with culture, fashion, content and technology. Their holistic approach contained everything from music and dance to technology wrapped into their product offerings.
- 18:15 – 23:44 – The Future of the Collectibles Market: The pandemic saw a huge rise in the collectibles market, with the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance significantly boosting sports cards. Fanatics aims to use its vast assets, from basketball to WWE, in a culturally relevant way. The company has grown rapidly, with varied ventures that focus on resonant stories.
- 23:44 – 27:35 – Beyond Collecting: Collectibles are not just items; they encapsulate memories and history. Collecting is less about commerce and more about shared experiences. Fanatics’ partnership with Major League Baseball and the Players Association enhanced their offerings and deepened shared experiences among collectors. The launch of their rookie debut card, which celebrates a player’s first major league game, has been met with enthusiastic approval, further solidifying the bond within the collector community.