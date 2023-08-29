Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Imagine a brand going from being completely unknown to appearing in every newspaper overnight. That’s what happened to Moderna amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially recognized for its vaccine endeavors, the company found itself presented with a unique opportunity to craft its brand narrative at a time when its identity was widely recognized by the public.

To delve into the expedition of shaping its narrative, Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton sat down with Kate Cronin, chief brand officer at Moderna in the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast. Cronin discusses her career journey, the unique circumstances of building a brand story for a company already in the public eye and the challenges of communicating complex scientific concepts to consumers.

In her role as chief brand officer at Moderna, Kate Cronin is responsible for leading the reputation, communications and enterprise brand strategy. Her main priority is building and amplifying the Moderna brand through thought leadership, customer experience and engagement.

Learn more about creating the brand story for a company already in the public eye by exploring the key takeaways from the episode.

Key highlights: