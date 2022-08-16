The Role of Authentic Leadership in Driving Culture With Fabletics 

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

With the rise of purpose-driven marketing, it’s more important than ever for brands to show up authentically and consistently. Through inclusive products, atypical models, and content marketing, the activewear brand Fabletics has emerged as a leader in purpose-driven marketing. Meera Bhatia, Fabletics’ COO joined Adweek during Commerce Week to share some key lessons from her leadership journey, tips for cultivating authenticity, and why it remains key to “walk the talk” when it comes to successful purpose-driven marketing.